The staffs of The Gazette and sister publication Colorado Politics won a cumulative 31 awards in the Colorado Press Association competition, including awards for Best Websites for both publications.

The Gazette won first place in the Best Daily Website category, as well as Overall Photo and Design Excellence and Best Editorial Special Section.

For the story "Joshua's Journey," Stephanie Earls, Stephanie Swearngin and Dougal Brownlie won first place in Best Editorial Special Section in Newsprint, Earls and Brownlie won second place in Best Story/Picture Combo and Stephanie Swearngin won second place in Best Features Page Design.

First-place winners at The Gazette included Seth Boster in Best Environmental Story for "Dreams of Dolores," Jen Mulson in Best Humorous Column Writing for "The grocery store grape: To taste test or not to taste test?" and "Live Well: Get out of here, summer sun," Katie Klann in Breaking News Video for "Hot Air Balloons," Vinny Benedetto in Best Sports Event Story for "Manitou's Omi utilizes hard work for fast ACL recovery," Josh Swearngin in Best News Page Design for "Blue Avalanche," Jerilee Bennett in Best Photography Portfolio and Parker Seibold in Best Sports Photograph with "Sack."

Second place at The Gazette was awarded to Boster in Best Environmental Story for "The Hard Search for Silence in the Springs," Stephanie Swearngin for Best News Page Design, Jakob Rodgers in Best Sustained Coverage writing about the homeless, Woody Paige in Best Sports Column Writing for "Rockies sinking fast, need help badly," Mulson in Best Business News Feature Story for "Transforming a neighborhood through art," Christian Murdock in Best Feature Photography for "Lamb Jam" and Jerilee Bennett in Best Slideshow or Gallery for "Double Amputees Climb Pikes Peak."

The Gazette also won first place in Best Colorful Design for "Colorful Colorado" and second place for "Exposure."

Colorado Politics' Mark Harden, Erin Prater, Joey Bunch, Marianne Goodland and Ernest Luning won first place in Best Breaking News: Deadline Reporting for covering the 2018 election, and in Best Sustained Coverage for "John Hickenlooper's political odyssey."

First-place winners at Colorado Politics included John Ensslin and Andy Colwell in Best Story: Picture Combination for "The people's victory," Erin Prater, Harden and Dan Njegomir in Best Daily Website and Bunch in Best Business News: Feature Story for "The influencers at the Capitol."

Second place at Colorado Politics was awarded to Luning in Best Feature Story for "CU's Fantastic Four," Goodland in Best Humorous Column Writing for "A big bite about Impossible Burgers and Colorado cattle country” and “Water’s for fighting, especially at a water-tasting competition," Goodland in Best News Story for "Polis recall group hands out $11,000 in contributions to board members, employees" and Bunch in Best Serious Column Writing for "The soul of politics and coming back from the dead."

