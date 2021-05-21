Gazette Building.jpg

The Gazette was named the state's top newspaper for editorial excellence and public service among the state's largest papers in a contest held by the Colorado Press Association.

The Colorado media nonprofit also recognized the newspaper and its sister publication, Colorado Politics, with multiple awards for reporting, photography and design.

Individual first-place awardees include Stephanie Earls for her feature story about two brothers who remained close their entire lives, right up until the younger sibling’s death of COVID-19 at age 73; and Jakob Rodgers for his public-service report that examined when, where and how El Paso County’s homeless died over an 18-month period.

The Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists also recognized Earls’ and Rodgers’ stories, among others, in the 2021 Top of the Rockies contest last month.

The Gazette awardees:

Editorial Excellence

First Place - The Gazette Editorial Staff

Best Editorial Collaboration

First Place – “Cloud of suspicion: Allegations of ties between gangs and Denver Sheriff’s Department were never fully investigated,” Christopher Osher, Kevin Vaughan

Best Feature Story

First Place – “Brothers with COVID together until the end,” Stephanie Earls

Best Public Service Project

First Place – “Where the homeless die,” Jakob Rodgers

Best Sports or Sports Event Story

First Place – “Bend a knee for ‘Triple C,'” Brent Briggeman

Best Sports Photograph

First Place – “Ouch,” Chancey Bush

Best Series or Sustained Coverage

Second Place – “Patrick Frazee,” Lance Benzel, Jakob Rodgers

Best Photography Portfolio

Second Place - Jerilee Bennett

Colorado Politics awardees:

Best Editorial Special Section

First Place – “2020 General Assembly,” Colorado Politics staff, Graham Shapley, Chancey Bush, Andy Colwell

Best Page Design

First Place – “2020 General Assembly,” Stephanie Swearngin

Best Column Writing

Second Place - Ernest Luning

Best Editorial Collaboration

Second Place – “Adams County judge, her supporters find flaw in retention process,” Michael Karlik, Liam Adams

Best Informational Graphic

Second Place – “Voter Guide: State House and Senate Races,” Linda Shapley, Evan Wyloge, Marianne Goodland

Gazette, Colorado Politics journalists lauded in regional competition

