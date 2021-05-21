The Gazette was named the state's top newspaper for editorial excellence and public service among the state's largest papers in a contest held by the Colorado Press Association.
The Colorado media nonprofit also recognized the newspaper and its sister publication, Colorado Politics, with multiple awards for reporting, photography and design.
Individual first-place awardees include Stephanie Earls for her feature story about two brothers who remained close their entire lives, right up until the younger sibling’s death of COVID-19 at age 73; and Jakob Rodgers for his public-service report that examined when, where and how El Paso County’s homeless died over an 18-month period.
The Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists also recognized Earls’ and Rodgers’ stories, among others, in the 2021 Top of the Rockies contest last month.
The Gazette awardees:
Editorial Excellence
First Place - The Gazette Editorial Staff
Best Editorial Collaboration
First Place – “Cloud of suspicion: Allegations of ties between gangs and Denver Sheriff’s Department were never fully investigated,” Christopher Osher, Kevin Vaughan
Best Feature Story
First Place – “Brothers with COVID together until the end,” Stephanie Earls
Best Public Service Project
First Place – “Where the homeless die,” Jakob Rodgers
Best Sports or Sports Event Story
First Place – “Bend a knee for ‘Triple C,'” Brent Briggeman
Best Sports Photograph
First Place – “Ouch,” Chancey Bush
Best Series or Sustained Coverage
Second Place – “Patrick Frazee,” Lance Benzel, Jakob Rodgers
Best Photography Portfolio
Second Place - Jerilee Bennett
Colorado Politics awardees:
Best Editorial Special Section
First Place – “2020 General Assembly,” Colorado Politics staff, Graham Shapley, Chancey Bush, Andy Colwell
Best Page Design
First Place – “2020 General Assembly,” Stephanie Swearngin
Best Column Writing
Second Place - Ernest Luning
Best Editorial Collaboration
Second Place – “Adams County judge, her supporters find flaw in retention process,” Michael Karlik, Liam Adams
Best Informational Graphic
Second Place – “Voter Guide: State House and Senate Races,” Linda Shapley, Evan Wyloge, Marianne Goodland