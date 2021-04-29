The Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recently announced the winners of the 2021 Top of the Rockies contest, and reporters from The Gazette and Colorado Politics are featured among the best in a four-state area.
A regional contest that includes journalists in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, Top of the Rockies recognizes journalistic excellence in a host of categories, including news reporting, feature writing, and columns.
The awards are divided by newsroom size: small, medium, large, and extra-large. The Gazette competes in the extra-large category; Colorado Politics is in the Medium grouping.
Colorado Politics Awardees:
Breaking News Story
Second Place – “GEO to close Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Center on March 7,” Marianne Goodland
Third Place – “ELECTION 2020: Trump fires up his base at Springs rally,” Ernest Luning
Column – Personal/Humor
Third Place – Marianne Goodland 2020 columns
Best Solutions Journalism
Third Place – “Denver’s deadly crime wave swells amid a ‘perfect storm of circumstances’,” Alayna Alvarez
News Column
Third Place – Joey Bunch’s 2020 columns
Legal Feature
First Place – “Adams County judge, her supporters find flaw in retention process,” Michael Karlik and Liam Adams
Second Place – “Federal Judges in Colorado granted 12% of pandemic-related early release requests,” Michael Karlik
Third Place – What is behind the ‘no’ vote on judicial retention?,” Michael Karlik
Politics Feature
Third Place – “Insiders discuss what’s different about the divisions at Denver City Hall,” Alayna Alvarez
Politics News
Second Place – “Colorado’s top advocacy groups drive the discussions,” Joey Bunch
The Gazette Awardees:
Features, Short Form
First Place – “Brothers with COVID together until the end,” Stephanie Earls
Single Story News Reporting
First Place – “Clements investigation ripped,” Christopher Osher
Second Place – “Chad Burnett – Man’s death in resisting police highlights gap in training,” Olivia Prentzel
Social Justice Reporting
Second Place – “Criminal injustice,” Christopher Osher, Evan Wyloge
Third Place – “Where the homeless die,” Jakob Rodgers
Long Form Feature
Second Place – “We move on as we must – Wichita State Football,” Brent Briggeman