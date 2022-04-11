Gazette Building.jpg
File Photo

The Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has ranked The Colorado Springs Gazette, the Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics among the best newspapers in four states: Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

The publications figured prominently in the 2022 Top of the Rockies competition, receiving a combined 28 awards for excellence in news/enterprise/investigative reporting, feature writing, columns, photography and more.

Marianne Goodland won a total of nine awards, placing first in three, including for her work covering Colorado legislation offering a “public option” for health insurance. Michael Karlik won five awards, placing first in two categories.

The Gazettes’ coverage of the deadly mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder won two first-place awards.

The awards are divided by newsroom size: small, medium, large and extra-large. The Gazettes compete in the extra-large category; Colorado Politics is in the medium grouping.

Colorado Politics awardees:

Column — Personal/Humor

Third Place — Marianne Goodland

Education Feature

Second Place — Pat Poblete, Marianne Goodland

Extended Coverage

Second Place — Marianne Goodland

Gen. Reporting — Series or Package

Third Place — Pat Poblete, Marianne Goodland

Heath News

Second Place — Marianne Goodland

Legal Feature

First Place — Michael Karlik

Legal News

Second Place and Third Place — Michael Karlik

Mental Health News

First Place — Joey Bunch

Mental Health Feature

First Place — Marianne Goodland, Joey Bunch, Luige Del Puerto

News Column

First Place — Ernest Luning

Obit Reporting

First Place — Marianne Goodland

Politics Feature

First Place — Marianne Goodland

Third Place — Ernest Luning

Public Service

Second Place — Scott Weiser, Luige Del Puerto

Religion News

First Place and Second Place — Michael Karlik

Social Justice Reporting

Third Place — Marianne Goodland

Colorado Springs and Denver Gazette awardees:

Ag. and Environment Feature

First Place — Forrest Czarnecki

Climate Reporting

First Place — Jessica Snouwaert, Forrest Czarnecki, Mary Shinn

Enterprise Reporting

First Place — David Migoya

Gen. Reporting — Series or Package

First Place — Julia Cardi, Hannah Metzger, Debbie Kelley, Jakob Rodgers, Stephanie Earls, Christopher Osher, Evan Wyloge, Dennis Huspeni, David Olinger

News Photography/Videography

Third Place — Jerilee Bennett

News Reporting — Single Story

First Place — Debbie Kelley, Jakob Rodgers, Stephanie Earls

Public Service

Second Place — Evan Wyloge

Religion News

Third Place — Debbie Kelley

Social Justice Reporting

Second Place — Carol McKinley

Sports Photography/Videography

First Place — Chancey Bush

Tags

Load comments