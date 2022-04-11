The Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has ranked The Colorado Springs Gazette, the Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics among the best newspapers in four states: Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

The publications figured prominently in the 2022 Top of the Rockies competition, receiving a combined 28 awards for excellence in news/enterprise/investigative reporting, feature writing, columns, photography and more.

Marianne Goodland won a total of nine awards, placing first in three, including for her work covering Colorado legislation offering a “public option” for health insurance. Michael Karlik won five awards, placing first in two categories.

The Gazettes’ coverage of the deadly mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder won two first-place awards.

The awards are divided by newsroom size: small, medium, large and extra-large. The Gazettes compete in the extra-large category; Colorado Politics is in the medium grouping.

Colorado Politics awardees:

Column — Personal/Humor

Third Place — Marianne Goodland

Education Feature

Second Place — Pat Poblete, Marianne Goodland

Extended Coverage

Second Place — Marianne Goodland

Gen. Reporting — Series or Package

Third Place — Pat Poblete, Marianne Goodland

Heath News

Second Place — Marianne Goodland

Legal Feature

First Place — Michael Karlik

Legal News

Second Place and Third Place — Michael Karlik

Mental Health News

First Place — Joey Bunch

Mental Health Feature

First Place — Marianne Goodland, Joey Bunch, Luige Del Puerto

News Column

First Place — Ernest Luning

Obit Reporting

First Place — Marianne Goodland

Politics Feature

First Place — Marianne Goodland

Third Place — Ernest Luning

Public Service

Second Place — Scott Weiser, Luige Del Puerto

Religion News

First Place and Second Place — Michael Karlik

Social Justice Reporting

Third Place — Marianne Goodland

Colorado Springs and Denver Gazette awardees:

Ag. and Environment Feature

First Place — Forrest Czarnecki

Climate Reporting

First Place — Jessica Snouwaert, Forrest Czarnecki, Mary Shinn

Enterprise Reporting

First Place — David Migoya

Gen. Reporting — Series or Package

First Place — Julia Cardi, Hannah Metzger, Debbie Kelley, Jakob Rodgers, Stephanie Earls, Christopher Osher, Evan Wyloge, Dennis Huspeni, David Olinger

News Photography/Videography

Third Place — Jerilee Bennett

News Reporting — Single Story

First Place — Debbie Kelley, Jakob Rodgers, Stephanie Earls

Public Service

Second Place — Evan Wyloge

Religion News

Third Place — Debbie Kelley

Social Justice Reporting

Second Place — Carol McKinley

Sports Photography/Videography

First Place — Chancey Bush