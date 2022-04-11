The Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has ranked The Colorado Springs Gazette, the Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics among the best newspapers in four states: Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.
The publications figured prominently in the 2022 Top of the Rockies competition, receiving a combined 28 awards for excellence in news/enterprise/investigative reporting, feature writing, columns, photography and more.
Marianne Goodland won a total of nine awards, placing first in three, including for her work covering Colorado legislation offering a “public option” for health insurance. Michael Karlik won five awards, placing first in two categories.
The Gazettes’ coverage of the deadly mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder won two first-place awards.
The awards are divided by newsroom size: small, medium, large and extra-large. The Gazettes compete in the extra-large category; Colorado Politics is in the medium grouping.
Colorado Politics awardees:
Column — Personal/Humor
Third Place — Marianne Goodland
Education Feature
Second Place — Pat Poblete, Marianne Goodland
Extended Coverage
Second Place — Marianne Goodland
Gen. Reporting — Series or Package
Third Place — Pat Poblete, Marianne Goodland
Heath News
Second Place — Marianne Goodland
Legal Feature
First Place — Michael Karlik
Legal News
Second Place and Third Place — Michael Karlik
Mental Health News
First Place — Joey Bunch
Mental Health Feature
First Place — Marianne Goodland, Joey Bunch, Luige Del Puerto
News Column
First Place — Ernest Luning
Obit Reporting
First Place — Marianne Goodland
Politics Feature
First Place — Marianne Goodland
Third Place — Ernest Luning
Public Service
Second Place — Scott Weiser, Luige Del Puerto
Religion News
First Place and Second Place — Michael Karlik
Social Justice Reporting
Third Place — Marianne Goodland
Colorado Springs and Denver Gazette awardees:
Ag. and Environment Feature
First Place — Forrest Czarnecki
Climate Reporting
First Place — Jessica Snouwaert, Forrest Czarnecki, Mary Shinn
Enterprise Reporting
First Place — David Migoya
Gen. Reporting — Series or Package
First Place — Julia Cardi, Hannah Metzger, Debbie Kelley, Jakob Rodgers, Stephanie Earls, Christopher Osher, Evan Wyloge, Dennis Huspeni, David Olinger
News Photography/Videography
Third Place — Jerilee Bennett
News Reporting — Single Story
First Place — Debbie Kelley, Jakob Rodgers, Stephanie Earls
Public Service
Second Place — Evan Wyloge
Religion News
Third Place — Debbie Kelley
Social Justice Reporting
Second Place — Carol McKinley
Sports Photography/Videography
First Place — Chancey Bush