An early morning fire at the Gator Farm in Alamosa County claimed the lives of multiple rescue animals Tuesday.

According to the Mosca Hopper Fire Department, the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Responding crews arrived at the farm around 4:35 a.m., with Alamosa Fire Department arriving to assist around 4:53 a.m.

Officials said a section of a burn had burned, resulting in the death of some rescue animals.

The Gator Farm released a statement through its social media saying that while no humans were injured, most of the animals located in the affected barn perished.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Unfortunately, most of the rescue snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats perished,” the Colorado Gator Farm said. “3 dwarf caiman and several turtles and tortoises were rescued.”

According to the farm, the Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected.

“We have hundreds of animals that are healthy that we still need to take care of. Prayers are appreciated. We will get through this,” the statement reads.

All animals located outside, along with the fish, sharks and turtles located on the property, are unharmed.