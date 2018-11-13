Kum & Go 1021 S. Nevada Ave.
The Kum & Go store at 1021 S. Nevada Ave. Google Street View.
Police are looking for a man that stole from a Kum & Go south of downtown Colorado Springs early Tuesday.

The man, who was wearing a full-face skull mask, entered the store 1021 S. Nevada Ave. about 3:30 a.m. and handed a note demanding cash to the clerk. He left with an undisclosed amount of money in a dark green duffel bag.

The robber is described as 5-foot 9-inches with a medium build and wearing a light and dark brown plaid jacket over a dark-colored hoodie with blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

