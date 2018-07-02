A record number of Coloradans, 810,000, will travel for the Fourth of July, and nearly 650,000 will drive, reports AAA Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will suspend its construction projects from noon Tuesday to Thursday morning to reduce delays. CDOT expects heavier than normal traffic on Interstates 25 and 70, especially between Vail and the Denver area.
Motorists filling up on gas in Colorado Springs can expect to pay $2.775 per gallon, up from last year’s average of $2.105, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 246 stations in the city.
Still, gas prices in Colorado Springs were lower Monday than the national average of $2.85 per gallon. Nationally, prices are expected to rise as oil prices surge.
Across the state, costs varied. In Denver, gas was at $2.74 per gallon, down 2.3 cents from last week. Fort Collins gas was at $2.758, up 0.7 cents from last week; and Pueblo’s average was $2.799, down 2.3 cents from last week.
These prices are also down 11 cents from the past Memorial Day holiday.
“Undoubtedly, the second half of the summer will be pricier than the first, thanks to OPEC’s production increase falling short of expectations, sanctions to be placed back on Iran by November and falling U.S. oil inventories,” said Patrick DeHann, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
AAA also points to domestic inventories and geopolitical concerns as factors that will influence pump prices through the fall, along with gas demand and crude oil prices.
The national average cost per gallon could reach nearly $3 by fall, said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselana, if “U.S. demand remains strong, domestic and global supply decline and crude inventories continues to sell over $70 (per barrel).”
The U.S. has seen the largest reduction in domestic crude inventories from one week to the next for the first summer driving season in five years, according to AAA.
Drivers also should check on wildfires before heading out, as highways could be closed.