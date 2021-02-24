A contractor hit a gas line at Liberty High School Tuesday morning, forcing an evacuation of the building, the school news release announced.
Colorado Springs Utilities was called to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. to turn off the gas line after it burst when a contractor hit the line, the release said. The Colorado Springs Fire department also responded to the call.
Few people were inside the building when the line broke but they were evacuated and sent home, the release said. No injuries were reported.