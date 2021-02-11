When it’s cold outside, the lions at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo turn to the relaxation room in African Rift Valley, where, the zoo said in a Facebook post, “they use it to interact with enrichment and take long cat naps. The RR, as keepers call it, is just one part of our expansive exhibit. It has multi-level platforms and heated floors, perfect for 5-year-old brothers Aslan and Boma. The room also provides unobstructed views for our guests to come eye-to-eye with these magnificent animals.”