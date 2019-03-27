Country music superstar Garth Brooks plans to continue his Stadium Tour with a stop in Denver this summer.
Brooks is set to play at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on June 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
Each buyer is limited to eight tickets, priced at $94.95 including service fees, according to the news release. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 and 1-800-745-3000.
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour kicked off March 9 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo., where more than 70,000 tickets were sold the day tickets were offered.
Brooks recently set a record of the largest crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. More than 77,500 tickets were sold for the March 23 show.
When Brooks performed in Colorado in 2015, he broke a state record with more than 140,000 tickets sold for nine consecutive shows at the Pepsi Center, according to the Denver Post.