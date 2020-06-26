Kristen Weigel remembers how bright and hot the sun was 31 years ago when she walked across the stage at Garry Berry Stadium to graduate from Doherty High School.
“The shiny cap and gown, the anticipation of hearing your name called, sitting among your peers knowing you’re moving on to the next chapter,” she reminisced Friday, before taking a spot in the bleachers to watch her son, Blake, repeat the tradition.
“It’s very surreal to have him do this rite of passage in the same place I did,” Weigel said.
It’s been 23 years since Colorado Springs School District 11 held commencement ceremonies at Garry Berry Stadium off Constitution Avenue.
Without the coronavirus pandemic preventing large events like graduations from happening, the district’s 1,596 students in the class of 2020 would have received their diploma at The Broadmoor World Arena last month. That's been the tradition for thousands of students before them, including D-11 board President Shawn Gullixson.
His Class of 1999 was the second to be shifted to the arena, which opened in 1998 in southwest Colorado Springs.
“Largely, my class wanted to be right here at Garry Berry,” he said Friday before addressing students from the podium.
“It meant a lot to students because then, as now, they have so many memories of this field,” he said. “There’s a personal connection and it’s nostalgic."
Seniors from the four traditional high schools and four nontraditional schools in Colorado Springs’ oldest school district saw another side to the historic venue that’s known for hosting raucous football games, nail-biting track meets and hard-fought soccer matches.
Against a backdrop of Pikes Peak, hundreds of Doherty parents and students were admitted to the field after having their temperature checked, a coronavirus precaution. Students wore masks and marched onto the field with the customary pomp and circumstance music blaring, then sat in folding chairs spaced 6 feet apart to meet social distancing rules.
Friday's Garry Berry commencement was like a throwback to the old days, said Doherty High Principal Kevin Gardner.
“When students come as freshmen, the first thing I talk about is crossing the stage in your senior year,” he said. “It’s that tradition; it’s the kind of out-of-body experience, and it’s transformational. You go from being a kid to being an adult.”
Some 95% of graduating seniors normally attend D-11’s commencements, said spokeswoman Devra Ashby. This year about 75% participated in the in-person ceremonies, which also were streamed live on YouTube. D-11 also aired virtual ceremonies on the date in May that students were supposed to have graduated.
Some graduates already have left for military service. Others didn’t want to risk COVID-19 infection. Some parents couldn’t get off work.
But those who participated were full of pride.
“Everybody knows Garry Berry,” said Ashby, a 1993 Doherty alum. “To graduate out of it creates a special memory, in and of itself.”
Both fathers of Doherty student council members Noah Elliott and Lauren Pepin also graduated from D-11 schools at Garry Berry Stadium, which opened in 1959 directly behind Wasson High. The school also opened that year.
“It’s pretty cool because it hasn’t happened for so long,” Pepin said of the location, “and it gives me another thing I now share with my dad and is something I have different from my siblings.”
A lot of their peers weren’t happy with the idea of just having a virtual ceremony, Elliott said, as had been the plan until just a month ago.
“My dad sat in the same area I’m sitting in at graduation,” Elliott said. “I’m really happy we get to be here.”
Pepin wonders if the district might return to its roots and hold future commencements at Garry Berry, which was renamed in 1974 in honor of D-11’s first athletic director.
“It’s literally where we spend all of our time in high school,” Pepin said. “We’re so lucky we got to have this day.”
D-11 moved commencement indoors to the World Arena in 1998 after May snow and rainstorms impacted the events, Ashby said.
“It might be something the board will take up again,” she said.