Garden of the Gods is about to start locking up at night.
Later this month, the city says it will begin closing all entrances to the park after hours.
Currently, eight of the nine gates needed to lock down the park after hours have been installed. Once the sole remaining gate at the park's main entrance on Gateway Road is put in, the city of Colorado Springs says it will implement a full after-hours closure. That is expected to be in the middle of September.
The park began installing gates earlier in the summer.
“As I said last month when we announced the installation of these gates, we strongly believe the installation and implementation of this gate system will benefit the long-term health and safety of Garden of the Gods Park,” said Kurt Schroeder, park maintenance and operations manager. “The community at large has been incredibly supportive of this decision, and we anticipate that overnight gating will have a lasting, positive influence on the park and the millions who visit it each year.”
Ahead of the full closure, the city says Friday it will begin closing the gate at the Ridge Road entrance, which leads to an overlook popular at night.
Garden of the Gods' official hours are 5 a.m.-10 p.m. from May 1-Oct. 31 and 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-April 30.
