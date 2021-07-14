A section of Garden of the Gods Road is expected to stay closed for several more days while crews repair a water main that ruptured Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic delays and interruptions to local businesses.
Both directions of the roadway between Chestnut and Rusina roads are likely to remain closed until the weekend and potentially longer while crews work on repairs, Jennifer Kemp, a spokeswoman with Colorado Springs Utilities, said.
"There's been buckling of the asphalt and road, and so safety is our number one priority and concern," Kemp said.
Excavation crews, construction crews and other underground utility workers are laboring around the clock to ensure the repairs are completed. The main delay in reopening the roadway will be the repaving process, Kemp said.
"With the nation opening up again and construction projects booming, the demand for asphalt has been huge," Kemp said. "And I'm sure there are supply chain issues too as with other products."
Heavy machinery dug in the muck Wednesday morning, trying to expose more of the broken pipe and assesses whether other sections of the line were at risk of breaking.
Colorado Springs Utilities detected the break around noon Tuesday and later discovered the rupture began on a coupling, a connection point, between two pipes.
"We're not 100% sure why the failure happened," said Ted Skroback, a Utilities spokesman. "We can identify where the failure is, but why it happened is what's under investigation now."
While machinery rumbled and clanged at the site of the water main break, fast-food, hotel and gas station parking lots along the shut down strip of road appeared desolate.
"We've had less business," Jordan Mueller, the manger of a Qdoba on the block, said.
Other store managers on the block expressed the same concern. But Mueller said the restaurant's water access was unaffected.
"We were able to reroute some of that water and I believe we have it narrowed down to less than half a dozen business that don't have access through their normal source," Kemp said. "That's why we've provided alternative water sources."
In some cases that meant bringing trucks of potable water.
"We're waiting to get those supplies in and those materials in that we need to completely finish getting the road ready to be safe and drivable," Kemp said.