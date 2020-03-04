Letecia Stauch, stepmother of a presumed dead Colorado Springs-area boy, was being held in a Kansas jail Wednesday night while being extradited to El Paso County on suspicion of a first-degree murder charge.

Stauch, 36, was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on suspicion of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence in the disappearance of her stepson, Gannon Stauch.

Stauch agreed to extradition after a South Carolina judge told her time spent waiting for an extradition hearing, about 90 days, would be considered her time and not time served, were she to eventually be convicted.

Wednesday, jail records of the Saline County Sheriff's Office in Kansas showed Stauch was booked about 3 p.m. en route to Colorado. Saline County is about 100 miles north of Wichita, Kansas.

An El Paso County Sheriff's spokeswoman said she could not confirm if Stauch had stopped in Kansas, only that, "she is in transit."

The search for Gannon began Jan. 27, after the boy's stepmother reported him missing. He was initially treated as a runaway, but was upgraded to a missing and endangered child two days later.

