A Colorado Springs woman accused of murder in the disappearance of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch made a brief appearance before a judge Thursday, shortly after being booked into the El Paso County jail in Colorado Springs.

Letecia Stauch, 36, was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on a warrant for first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a body and evidence tampering. She waived her right to fight extradition, and arrived in Colorado on Thursday after spending the night in a Kansas jail.

KKTV reported the stop in Kansas came after Stauch slipped out of her handcuffs in a sheriff's transport van and attacked a deputy.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby declined to comment on the KKTV report.

On Thursday afternoon, Letecia Stauch appeared before an El Paso County judge via video from the jail, where she is held without bond.

One of her attorneys, Kathryn Strobel, waived a reading of possible charges against her. Letecia Stauch was scheduled to appear in person Wednesday in 4th Judicial District Court, at which time she is expected to be formally charged.

During the brief hearing, the screen for her video advisement was turned away from the gallery. She spoke only to confirm her identity.

Gannon's parents, Landen Hiott and Albert Stauch, sat in the front row, surrounded by victims' advocates and several family members. They showed no emotion to hearing Stauch's voice on the video and were escorted out by sheriff's deputies.

Stauch was appointed two public defenders, Strobel and Kim Chalmers. Chalmers is a senior trial attorney who in 2018 served on the defense team for double-murderer Glen Law Galloway at a death-penalty trial.

"I know this is an extremely difficult situation to say the least," El Paso County Judge Denise Peacock said in addressing the courtroom. "It carries high emotion."

Stauch faces life in prison if convicted of the murder of her stepson.

Thursday, an Academy School District 20 notification sent to Mountain Ridge Middle School parents called Stauch a "teacher applicant," and said that she "participated in three days of orientation before the district rescinded its conditional offer of employment."

The school district said the revoked offer was due to "inconsistent information" found during a background check.

Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 when Stauch reported to authorities that he went missing while walking to a friend's house. Multiple law agencies have been searching for the boy for five weeks, most recently near Colorado 105 and Colorado 83.

Gannon's remains haven't been found, but investigators said Monday they no longer believe he is alive.

Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel contributed to this story.

