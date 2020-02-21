Search efforts for Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly four weeks, were suspended Friday, said the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
After a brief pause earlier in the week, teams resumed search efforts Thursday in southern Douglas County, near Colorado 105, but they were suspended again on Friday, according to a tweet from the agency.
The Sheriff's Office will determine future search areas based on leads.
On Feb. 12, sheriff's officials announced the expansion of the search into northern El Paso and southern Douglas counties without disclosing why. The search had initially focused on a 5-mile area around the boy's home in Lorson Ranch.
Gannon was reportedly last seen Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who told investigators the boy walked to a friend's house before he went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 520-6666 or send an email to tips@elpasoco.com.