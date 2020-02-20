The search for missing Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch was back on Thursday as deputies scoured an undisclosed area in southern Douglas County.
About a dozen searchers were on scene at the search area, near a 35-acre area searched last week, El Paso County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Deb Mynatt told The Gazette on Thursday.
Though the investigation continues, the search paused for about a day and a half this week. Calling the investigation "fluid," Mynatt said there were no plans for a search Thursday morning. Later in the day detectives felt it necessary to search, she said.
The sheriff's office, along with the FBI, is still working on the case "very forcefully," she said, adding that Gannon's status as a missing endangered person has not changed.
On Feb. 12 sheriff's officials announced the expansion of the search into northern El Paso and southern Douglas counties without disclosing why. The search had initially focused on a five-mile area around the boy's home in Lorson Ranch.
Gannon, 11, was last seen Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who told investigators the boy was on his way to a friend’s house when he went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tipline at 520-6666.
The Gazette's Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.