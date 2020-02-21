Search efforts for Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly four weeks, were suspended Friday, said the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
After a brief pause earlier in the week, teams resumed search efforts Thursday in southern Douglas County, near Colorado 105, but they were suspended again on Friday, according to a tweet from the agency.
The Sheriff's Office will determine future search areas based on leads.
Friday, the Metro Crime Lab returned to Gannon's home for at least the second time since he disappeared, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jackie Kirby.
"We're not going to elaborate on what the crime lab was doing out there except that it was part of our investigation," Kirby said. "If nothing else, it shows the community that this investigation has not slowed down."
She was asked by reporters why the investigation hasn't become criminal.
"We have to go where the tips and the leads take us and right now Gannon's disappearance is being investigated as a missing and endangered person case," Kirby said. "When that changes we will let the community know."
Kirby said she could not answer why investigators were searching Douglas County or if any of the 718 tips received to date had suggested foul play.
"There are investigations where you'll find a lot more being released than what is being released in this investigation," Kirby said. "But it is all what the investigation dictates in what we can and cannot release. I would just ask the community to trust that the absence of specific information doesn't mean that the investigation isn't going forward, because it is."
On Feb. 12, sheriff's officials announced the expansion of the search into northern El Paso and southern Douglas counties without disclosing why. The search had initially focused on the area around the boy's home in Lorson Ranch, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport.
Gannon was reportedly last seen Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who told investigators the boy walked to a friend's house before he went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 520-6666 or send an email to tips@elpasoco.com.