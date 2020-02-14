The search for 11-year-old missing Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch, who disappeared more than two weeks ago, continued Friday in southern Douglas County.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it has received 516 tips.
More than 80 people — including members of horseback and canine units — helped cover 35 acres Thursday with the hope of finding the boy alive, said Jacqueline Kirby, an El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Searching in the area might continue through the weekend, she added.
Kirby would not disclose Thursday what led law enforcement officials to look in Douglas County, saying only that "tips and leads" guide their search.
Other areas were also being searched, Kirby said, but she would not disclose where. Thursday's search in Douglas County was the most extensive of the ongoing efforts to find the missing boy, Kirby said.