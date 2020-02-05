Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May was at the home of a missing Colorado Springs-area boy Wednesday, although authorities quickly squelched speculation criminal charges are imminent.
Denver's Fox affiliate tweeted that May was seen with detectives Wednesday afternoon at the Lorson Ranch home of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
A short time later, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted that May's presence in the home "does not change the ongoing efforts in the search for Gannon," adding there were no new updates to report.
"Our priority remains bringing Gannon home safely to his parents and the investigation continues," the tweet stated.
Sheriff's Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said Wednesday afternoon that she had "no idea" as to the specifics of May's visit.
"It didn't change anything," she said, adding that no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the case.
May's office did not immediately return calls requesting comment.
The DA's visit came on the same day the missing boy's family released a video pleading for the public's help in finding him.
In the video, Gannon's mother, Landen Hiott, who flew in from her home in South Carolina, urges anyone who might know something to "imagine how afraid he is" when considering whether to call a tipline.
"My son deserves to be here," she says in the video, posted to the Sheriff's Office's YouTube page Wednesday morning.
Gannon's father, Al Stauch, and the missing boy's younger sister Laina, also make appeals in the video. The boy's stepmother is not in the video.
Hiott said Gannon "loves riding his bicycle with his sister. And I know that he's missing that right now. He holds his job as being 'Big Bubba' very important, and for him not to be able to talk to his sisters has to be hurting him."
This week has been "awful ... more than a roller-coaster ride," she says. "... I'm afraid that I will never hear his voice, that I will never hear him run and say, 'Mommy!'
"I'm not giving up hope because my son is full of hope."
The boy's father said Gannon, who was a low birth-weight "micropreemie," is "still our miracle child."
"He's such a happy child, and he just brings life to every party," he said.
County media specialists produced the video at the family's request after receiving multiple interview requests, Mynatt said, adding that the office is serving as a media liaison for the family.
When asked whether the boy's stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, was given an opportunity to appear in the video, Mynatt said she didn't know.
The Sheriff's Office is not serving as the media liaison for the stepmom, she added.
Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 by Letecia Stauch, who told investigators the boy was on his way to a friend’s house when he went missing. Since his disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office has devoted 2,500 hours of manpower searching for him, according to a news release Monday.
As of Tuesday, investigators had received 184 tips through the phone tipline, Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers and the Sheriff's Office website, according to the statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tipline at 520-6666.
Gazette reporter Liz Henderson contributed to this report.