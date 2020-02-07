A candlelight prayer vigil is scheduled Saturday evening for missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch.

The prayer vigil will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the Lorson Ranch community, in an empty field on the southeast corner of Fontaine Boulevard and Carriage Meadows Drive, according to the event's Facebook page.

The host has requested that everyone wear blue clothing to support the search for Gannon. So far, about 600 candles have been donated to be handed out at the vigil.

Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who told El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators the boy was heading to his friend's house when he went missing. Two days later, investigators classified Gannon as missing and endangered due to his age, the length of time he's been missing, winter weather and his need for medications.

As of Friday, Feb. 7, the Sheriff's Office has received 309 tips through the phone tipline, Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers and the Sheriff's Office website. There is no criminal investigation and no arrests have been made, according to authorities.

