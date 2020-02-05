The mother and father of a missing Colorado Springs boy begged area residents to contact law enforcement with any credible leads in a video posted Wednesday morning.
"If you're afraid" to call in a tip to law enforcement, "imagine how afraid he is. Imagine how afraid Gannon is," Landen Hiott, Gannon's mother, says in the video on the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's YouTube page.
"My son deserves to be here."
The video features Al Stauch, Gannon's father, and the missing boy's sister Laina. The boy's stepmother is not in the video.
Hiott describes her son as a boy who "loves blue, he loves Sonic. He's into coding; he loves riding his bicycle with his sister. And I know that he's missing that right now. He holds his job as being 'Big Bubba' very important, and for him not to be able to talk to his sisters has to be hurting him."
This week has been "awful ... more than a roller-coaster ride," she says. "... I'm afraid that I will never hear his voice, that I will never hear him run and say, 'Mommy!'
"I'm not giving up hope because my son is full of hope."
The boy's father said Gannon, who was a low birth-weight "micropreemie," is "still our miracle child."
"He's such a happy child, and he just brings life to every party," he said.
County media specialists produced the video at the family's request after receiving multiple interview requests, said El Paso County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, adding that the office is serving as a media liaison for the family.
Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who told investigators the boy was on his way to a friend’s house when he went missing. Since his disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office has devoted 2,500 hours of manpower searching for him, according to an agency news release Monday.
As of Tuesday, investigators had received 184 tips through the phone tipline, Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers and the Sheriff's Office website, according to the statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tipline at 520-6666.
Gazette reporter Liz Henderson contributed to this report.