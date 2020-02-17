Colorado Springs boy, Gannon Stauch, has been missing for three weeks as of Monday and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office plans to continue search efforts in Douglas County, according to spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.

While investigators have released minimal details about their search efforts for the 11-year-old, search crews were seen working at a Larkspur area through the weekend.

Local law enforcement officers, search teams and FBI agents launched search efforts Wednesday in the southern Douglas County area and will continue searching the 35-acre area, Kirby said Monday.

Although the Sheriff's Office has received 550 tips so far, they have not said what led them to search the area about 45 miles north of Gannon's home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

Gazette news partner, KKTV, recorded investigators sifting through snow along South Perry Park road just north from Monument on Monday.

Gannon was last seen by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, between 3 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 when he left his home to walk to a friend’s house. It is unknown if he arrived at the friend’s house and, initially, he was considered a runaway.

The Sheriff’s Office eventually upgraded Gannon's case to a “missing endangered child.” At the news conference, Gannon’s father, Albert Stauch, and his mother, Landen Hiott, who had flown in from her home in South Carolina, pleaded for him to return home and for anyone with information to come forward.

Little else has been revealed in news releases that mostly list the agencies involved in the search and caution against spreading rumors on social media.

Those with any information on Gannon Stauch are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-6666.

For a timeline of Gannon's case, click here, and to read the Gazette's full coverage, click here.