Amid extensive searches for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday again warned that “mis-information that is being spread on social media” has been a “hindrance” to the investigation.

Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who told investigators the boy was on his way to a friend’s house when he went missing. Since his disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office has devoted 2,500 hours of manpower into the search effort, according to an agency news release Monday.

On Tuesday, officials reiterated that premature information not released by their office “is not a credible source.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Any pertinent information on this case will be put out as the investigation allows,” a statement released Tuesday read. “Through the course of an investigation, we follow leads and tips until those are exhausted.”

As of Tuesday, investigators have received 184 tips through the phone tip line, Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers, and the Sheriff's Office website, according to the statement.

The statement was released hours after video from a neighbor’s security camera footage circulated through media outlets.

The Lorson Ranch neighbor, Roderrick Drayton, told reporters the footage showed Letecia Stauch getting into a pickup truck parked outside the family’s house. Drayton said the footage showed Gannon get into the vehicle with her before they drove away.

Several hours later, about 2:20 p.m., Letecia returned to the house alone, Drayton said. Letecia told investigators that Gannon went missing between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. that day.

Jackie Kirby, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, told ABC News the footage was “just one piece in a very, very, very large puzzle.”

When asked about the video by The Gazette, Kirby would not say Tuesday night if the people seen on the edge of the video frame were Letecia and Gannon Stauch, only that the video is "part of the investigation."

Kirby would not address whether the video influences the search for Gannon, repeating that it was "part of the investigation."

"The investigation continues 24/7," she said. "Obviously we don't like to reveal anything in the investigation to keep the integrity of that investigation, but we also understand that we cannot control what citizens do and do not do."

Missing Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch, 11, is 4 feet, 9 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 90 pounds. He was wearing a blue jacket and jeans the day he went missing. Anyone with information about Gannon is asked to call a tip line at 719-520-6666 or email shrtips@elpasoco.com.

Deb Mynatt, another Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, told The Gazette Tuesday that the warning against social media rumors is a “general statement.”

“It takes our detectives’ precious time to review each and every tip,” she said.

Thousands of people across the country have joined “Find Gannon Stauch” Facebook groups in the week since he was reported missing, filling pages upon pages with speculation about what happened to the boy.

Letecia Stauch told Gazette news partner KKTV Friday that she’s received numerous death threats.

"I took care of Gannon for the last two years in our home because his mother didn't want to do it," she said. "I would never ever, ever hurt this child ... these people have these conspiracy theories ... I'm like, 'Why are you saying Gannon is dead?' He is not dead. We are going to find Gannon."