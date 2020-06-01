Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused of first-degree murder in the killing of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, is to appear in court Friday for a hearing to determine the next steps in the case against her.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Greg Werner last week granted a motion by attorneys for Stauch, 36, seeking to postpone a preliminary hearing scheduled to begin Friday. Preliminary hearings are held to determine if evidence is sufficient for a trial.
Stauch’s attorneys said they weren’t prepared to proceed, partly because of jail video visitation restrictions related to the coronavirus and partly because they hadn’t received all the evidence, including Gannon’s autopsy report.
Public defenders for Stauch said in their motion that fears of spreading the coronavirus kept them from visiting Stauch in person at the El Paso County jail, where she is being held without bond.
In an order released Thursday, Werner directed that Stauch appear at 9 a.m. Friday, as previously scheduled, for a status hearing to determine “the best method for proceeding forward in light of the current conditions.”
The judge could opt to schedule a new preliminary hearing date during the appearance.
Werner did not address a separate request by Stauch’s attorneys to issue an order allowing them expanded video access to Stauch in jail or consider granting her a bond.
The judge said in his ruling he had become aware that video visitation policies at the jail have again changed, and directed the defense team to contact the Sheriff’s Office to determine if they wished to proceed with their motions related to video visitation or the potential setting of a bond.
Attorneys also are to discuss the readiness of documentation in the case and the defense's efforts to prepare their case on Stauch’s behalf.
Gannon’s remains were found March 18 east of Pensacola, Fla., nearly two months after Letecia Stauch reported him missing from their El Paso County home. Authorities have said they believe Letecia Stauch used a knife or other weapon to kill Gannon in his bedroom before disposing of his body. Authorities haven't disclosed how or when they believe the boy's remains were transported.