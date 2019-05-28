Playing video games to excess is now a medical condition recognized as an addiction disorder by the World Health Organization. The WHO has updated its official diagnostic manual, to include "gaming disorder."
Importantly, the new diagnosis isn't just "gaming too much." According to the WHO definition, gaming becomes a disorder when it interferes with daily life. That's seen when a person loses control around gaming, prioritizes gaming over other interests and daily activities, and continues gaming despite negative effects on work, schooling, family life or social relationships.
In most cases, a person needs to show 12 months of symptoms to receive the diagnosis, according to WHO guidelines.