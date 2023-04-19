The Gageby Creek fire is 50% contained Wednesday after burning at least 1,700 acres in southeast Colorado this week, according to officials.

Since fire personnel responded Tuesday, the fire has burned 1,700 acres of brush and grasslands as of Wednesday afternoon, said Todd Marriott with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s southeast region.

A multiagency response has been fighting the flames with support from three air tankers, the Cañon City helitack team and local responders. The fire has grown to 50% containment, up from 30% around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bent County Sheriff’s Office said no structures are threatened as the fire burns through brush and grasslands in John Martin Reservoir State Park. Thick tamarisk and grasses have burned, and some habitat of the rare and threatened black rail bird species also burned, according to CPW.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place as of Wednesday evening. People are asked to avoid the area of County Road JJ west of Hasty.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The fire originally closed Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar before reopening late afternoon Tuesday. The highway closed again briefly Wednesday due to smoke between Las Animas and McClave but reopened within the hour based on updates from the Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, CPW said people should stay out of the park and surrounding areas due to the wildfire that erupted near the John Martin Reservoir.

Crews battled the blaze amid red flag conditions Wednesday, and a red flag warning is in effect for the area until 9 p.m.

Patchy blowing dust and highs in the 70s were forecast in the area Wednesday, but lower wind and temps are expected Thursday with possible rain and snow Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.