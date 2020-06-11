While the Colorado Springs City Council talked about police reform inside City Hall Thursday afternoon, hundreds of protesters marched in the streets outside angrily mourning “those who have been slain” by local police.

Organizers on social media described the gathering as a “funeral procession in remembrance of the people killed in excessive force” by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Community activists Stephany Rose Spaulding and the Rev. Promise Lee addressed the crowd while 10 small, black coffins lay at their feet on the building’s steps.

“We are gathered here today not just to stand in protest but to open our hearts and to cry out unto God, to mourn collectively together for those who have been slain by the hands of Colorado Springs Police Department,” Spaulding said. “For the lives of those who were taken before their time, and to wrap our arms around each other in the midst of our grief.”

The protest marked the 13th consecutive day of demonstrations after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer Memorial Day. Floyd's death has sparked weeks of protests around the world, including Denver and Colorado Springs.

Unlike previous protests, there was no visible police presence Thursday. Demonstrators — at least one of them armed — ran ahead of the march to block intersections.

Police and protesters have clashed intermittently — with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets after being pelted with rocks and bottles — but have kept up a dialogue throughout.

During a tense standoff in front of the police headquarters building between a line of riot-clad officers and hundreds of protesters, leaders urged the crowd to back down.

Sgt. Olav Chaney was given flowers by a protester as he spoke with them. The next day, several officers knelt outside City Hall with protesters who held signs that read "I can't breathe" and "No justice; no peace."

Police Chief Vince Niski issued a statement on Floyd's death, calling it "not only tragic, it was wrong."

While protests in Colorado Springs have been mostly peaceful, not all were placated. On Thursday, protesters called for Niski's removal, along with other elected officials, including Mayor John Suthers.

A list of community demands was handed out to attendees Thursday, which included the termination of three Colorado Springs officers who killed De’Von Bailey, 19, last year.

Bailey was shot in the back as he fled officers who were questioning him and his cousin about an alleged armed robbery. The teen’s death led to demonstrations denouncing police bias and brutality.

"I'm so frustrated ..." Lee said, referring to local authorities and elected public officials. "This is the third time they've heard the same demand. And I'm telling you, they are not going to move because it's not in their nature to move.

"What we have to do is we have to form some things that force them to change.”

Protesters chanted Bailey’s name and several others who were killed by police as they walked down the middle of the street to the police headquarters on West Rio Grande Street Thursday evening. Some shouted the name of Jeffrey Melvin Jr., a man who died after being tased five times in a two-minute span two years ago.

Other demands listed in the pamphlet included defunding and demilitarizing police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, as well as compiling and maintaining “complete, transparent, and accessible information on officer complaints and any use of force.”

“This is not a problem ‘1,000 miles away,’” protest speaker Kevin Mitchell said. “Black suffering is everywhere. They’re not just murdering us; they’re murdering our spirits.”

As the protesters arrived at police headquarters, some walked to the front doors to shout “Whose got my back?” The makeshift coffins were laid at the front doors, adorned with flowers.

“We needed to do something to show the community and specifically CSPD that there is anger and there is hurt,” one protest speaker said, “but more than anything we’re mourning.”