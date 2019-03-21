The funeral service for a Colorado State Patrol trooper who was hit and killed by a car during last week's blizzard is being held in Longmont on Thursday morning.
Northbound Interstate 25 between 104th Avenue and Colorado 66, between exits 221 and 243, is expected to see major backups during the procession for Cpl. Dan Groves. Colorado 66 between I-25 and Hober Street will be closed.
Groves, 52, was responding to a vehicle slide-off on Interstate 76 near Roggen during the bomb cyclone storm on March 13, State Patrol said. The driver of the Volvo, 58-year-old John Carpenter, of Centennial, may face charges related to driving too fast for the conditions.
Thursday's service begins at 10 a.m. at LifeBridge Church in Longmont.