After international news poked fun at a prankster’s placement of a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the state Capitol last week, Senate Republican President Kevin Grantham of Cañon City has initiated an effort to raise $10,000 to commission a portrait of President Donald Trump.
His GoFundMe.com account had raised more than $8,821 as of Wednesday evening. The first $100 came from Grantham.
Thursday, a prankster set up an easel with a portrait of the Russian president in the Capitol rotunda’s third-floor hall of presidential portraits. Putin’s portrait was placed below the spot where a portrait of Trump will be hung someday. State Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, tweeted a photograph of the stunt, and it immediately went viral.
“If only I got this much press for my bills last session…” Fenberg later tweeted.
The prank drew international media coverage, including from RT, the state Russian TV network.
In a video linked on the fundraising page, Grantham said, “We’re going to take the reins on this and raise the $10,000 necessary to put up President Donald J. Trump’s portrait in the hall of portraits right here in the Capitol rotunda of the Colorado State Capitol.”
Presidential portraits are funded by private donations routed through Colorado Citizens for Culture. But as of last week, no one had donated for a Trump portrait, said group President Jay Seller.
Grantham said only one person funded the portrait of President Barack Obama. But for “a populist president … the grassroots, the everyday citizens of Colorado should have a part in this,” he said.