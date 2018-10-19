A fundraiser is being held Sunday in Metcalfe Park to benefit Riverside Mobile Home Park residents who were scammed out of thousands of dollars meant to help them relocate because of erosion.
The fundraiser, which includes a silent auction, costume contest, live music and food, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. in the park at 750 E. Ohio Ave., said Julia Olive, 26, a resident who lost more than $22,000.
Michael Paul Lemay, 42, is suspected of three counts of theft of $20,000 to $100,000, all felonies, court records show. He was arrested in September, accused of scamming several residents out of relocation money given to them by El Paso County.
He allegedly claimed to be a private lender, telling the residents he could help them buy or rent a new home.
The mobile home park sits on the edge of a 30-foot cliff that becomes dangerously undermined when Fountain Creek waters run fast and high.
"We had that terrible flood in September of 2013 in that part of town, and that’s when it became obvious that there was no way to protect that location — that it was going to just keep undercutting the bank, and eventually it would not be safe to be there," said county spokesman Dave Rose.
The county bought the property and is moving people out of 26 units before the homes are demolished, Rose said.
Each household received an average of $22,000 to move, using state and federal funds, he said. The amount was determined by need.
Rose said in late September that the county didn't have any more money to give, but officials were contacting nonprofits to see whether they had housing or programs to help residents facing the deadline to move.