Rockfall mitigation scheduled along Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs will shut down all lanes of traffic for a few hours on Wednesday.

The mitigation work includes blasting operations between the Dumont/Downieville exit and Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill. Colorado Department of Transportation crews have to shut down both directions of traffic from 9 a.m. to noon along this stretch.

According to the transportation department, the rockfall mitigation was initially scheduled for the springtime, but due to early snow storms and extra moisture, the work must be done as soon as possible to stabilize the rock face. The rock face is protected by a fence and barrier to help prevent loose rocks from spilling into the roadway.

