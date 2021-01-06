Authorities are looking for a man suspected of tossing a house cat three stories to its death in Colorado Springs in September.
Witnesses say they saw Shane Carty throw a short-haired cat, named Zayn, from the third-floor balcony of an apartment building on East Pikes Peak Avenue, according to a news release. The animal died of its injuries. Carty was not the pet's owner.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts could receive a cash reward, officials said.
Callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP, or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can also give information online at crimestoppers.net or the P3 app.