A 31-year-old man wanted in the killing of a vea Colorado Springs murder case was arrested Saturday.
Charles Valentino Lobato was taken into custody in Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree murder of Shawnee Tapia on Jan. 7 outside Astro Liquors on Astrozon Boulevard.
In April, Lobato was believed to have fired a gun at law enforcement in Costilla County during a short pursuit.
Deputies were in the neighborhood where murder suspect Charles Valentino Lobato's father lives when a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled into a driveway about 8 a.m. and deputies thought they spotted Lobato in the front passenger seat, Undersheriff Ricky Rodriguez told The Gazette.
When they attempted to follow the vehicle, a person on the passenger side pulled out a gun and fired one shot at pursuing officers, Rodriguez said.
Lobato has a long criminal history spanning El Paso, Costilla and Adams counties, including convictions for criminal mischief, driving under the influence, and having sexual contact with a minor without consent, for which he is required to register as a sex offender.
A GoFundMe account was set up to return Tapia's body to his family in Oklahoma identified him as an Army veteran who was married and had two children. His service records show he served as an indirect fire infantryman from July 2007 through December 2012, spending one year deployed in Afghanistan.
He received numerous medals and commendations.