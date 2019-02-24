A man sought for allegedly shooting at employees of a south Colorado Springs strip club after assaulting a dancer last week was arrested Sunday in Oregon.
Matthew Anthony Fanelli, 30, was being held in the Josephine County jail in Grants Pass on suspicion of seven counts of attempted murder, assault in the first degree and being a fugitive from Colorado.
Fanelli is accused of firing a gun at the manager and two bouncers at Deja Vu Showgirls in the 2100 block of B Street just after midnight Friday after being asked to leave, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Fanelli also allegedly assaulted a dancer, Cynthia Sena, 19, who ran out of the club naked and left in a silver Nissan with New Mexico plates. Deputies are still hoping to locate her.
The Sheriff's Office initially said it was searching for Michael Andrew Fanelli, 20, who was suspected of being an accomplice. However, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said Sunday that he is not a suspect.
Deputies are still searching for an unidentified Hispanic male who was seen on surveillance video with Matthew Fanelli.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at 390-555.