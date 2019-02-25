A man sought for allegedly shooting at employees of a south Colorado Springs strip club after assaulting a dancer last week was arrested Sunday in Oregon where he is accused of shooting and critically wounding a man in a failed carjacking.
Matthew Anthony Fanelli, 30, was being held in the Josephine County jail in Grants Pass on suspicion of seven counts of attempted murder, assault in the first degree and being a fugitive from Colorado.
According to Oregon TV station KDRV, Fanelli and another man, later identified as Jose Lopez-Jovel, allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle Sunday morning at a restaurant in Roseburg.
Lopez-Jovel, 31, was left behind and arrested after Fanelli fled. As police pursued him, Fanelli fired at other vehicles on Interstate 5, hitting a semi, another car and an Oregon State Patrol car, KDRV reported.
After police lost sight of him, Fanelli allegedly shot a man, critically wounding him, in another failed carjacking in Josephine County, the TV station said. He was captured after his car broke down.
In the Colorado Springs incident, Fanelli is accused of firing a gun at the manager and two bouncers at Deja Vu Showgirls in the 2100 block of B Street just after midnight Friday after being asked to leave, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fanelli also allegedly assaulted a dancer, Cynthia Sena, 19, who ran out of the club naked and left in a silver Nissan with New Mexico plates. Deputies are still hoping to locate her.
The Sheriff’s Office initially said it was searching for Michael Andrew Fanelli, 20, who was suspected of being an accomplice. However, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said Sunday that he is not a suspect.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 390-555.