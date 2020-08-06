A Colorado fugitive wanted for more than four decades after a prison escape was arrested in Española, New Mexico Wednesday and returned to Colorado, according the FBI.
Luis Archuleta, also known by the name Larry Pusateri, now 77, escaped from a Colorado prison in 1974 while serving a sentence for his 1973 conviction of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon.
Archuleta was doing time for shooting a Denver police officer at the time of his escape, officlas said.
“In March of 1973, a Denver jury found Mr. Archuleta guilty of shooting a Denver Police officer in the 4400 block of Mariposa Street,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “Thanks to the excellent collaboration and tenacity of federal and local law enforcement agencies, Mr. Archuleta will at long last be held accountable for his actions.”
Archuleta escaped state custody while undergoing medical exams at the state hospital in Pueblo. He and three other inmates took guards hostage and stole a vehicle toget away, records show. The other two inmates were quickly caught but Archuleta evaded a manhunt.
Retired Denver detective Daril Cinquanta was the victim in the 1971 shooting and kept up a campaign to track down Archuleta, getting the case national attention on the television show "Ameria's Most Wanted."
Archuleta's initial escape warrant was active until 2018. Then on June 30, 2020, a new federal warrant was issued by U.S. District Court of Colorado on a charge associated with escaping prison.
Archuleta has been living in Española, New Mexico for around four decades under the alias Ramon Montoya.
"This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice," FBI agent Michael Schneider said.
Archuleta was doing time for shooting a Denver police officer at the time of his escape, officlas said.
“In March of 1973, a Denver jury found Mr. Archuleta guilty of shooting a Denver Police officer in the 4400 block of Mariposa Street,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “Thanks to the excellent collaboration and tenacity of federal and local law enforcement agencies, Mr. Archuleta will at long last be held accountable for his actions.”