Money Mules (copy)
Jose Luis Magana

A Colorado fugitive wanted for more than four decades after a prison escape was arrested in Española, New Mexico Wednesday and returned to Colorado, according the FBI.

Luis Archuleta, now 77, escaped from a Colorado prison in 1974 while serving a sentence for his 1973 conviction of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon.  

Police investigating death of 83-year-old Colorado Springs man as a homicide

Archuleta's warrant was active until 2018. Then on June 30, 2020, a new federal warrant was re-issued by the U.S. District Court of Colorado on a charge associated with escaping prison.

Archuleta has been living in Española, New Mexico for around four decades under the alias Ramon Montoya. 

Man sought in attempted murder arrested in Colorado Springs

"This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice," FBI agent Michael Schneider said.

ID released of woman killed, found along U.S. 24 near Cascade

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments