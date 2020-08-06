A Colorado fugitive wanted for more than four decades after a prison escape was arrested in Española, New Mexico Wednesday and returned to Colorado, according the FBI.
Luis Archuleta, now 77, escaped from a Colorado prison in 1974 while serving a sentence for his 1973 conviction of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon.
Archuleta's warrant was active until 2018. Then on June 30, 2020, a new federal warrant was re-issued by the U.S. District Court of Colorado on a charge associated with escaping prison.
Archuleta has been living in Española, New Mexico for around four decades under the alias Ramon Montoya.
"This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice," FBI agent Michael Schneider said.