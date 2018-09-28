A 30-year-old fugitive who was out on bond has been arrested in a string of robberies this month across Colorado Springs, police said.
David Keith Adkins was arrested in April on suspicion of 10 felonies after a pursuit that ended in Officer Gerald F. Bellow Jr., 53, shooting at him while he hid in a vehicle near the entrance to the Colorado Springs Airport.
A grand jury later indicted Bellow on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, a felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.
According to the grand jury indictment, Bellow "unlawfully and feloniously attempted to cause serious bodily injury" when he fired at Adkins.
Adkins was armed, but had dropped his weapon before Bellow shot at him, the arrest affidavit said.
Adkins posted $25,000 bond in May.
The Metro Fugitive Unit and a U.S. Marshals officer were searching Thursday for Adkins, police said. Adkins had warrants out for his arrest on suspicion of aggravated robbery, felony theft and burglary.
He was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, all of which he allegedly committed while traveling around the city for more than two hours Thursday.
Robbery Unit detectives suspect Adkins in the following robberies:
• Sept. 18 aggravated robbery of Ambassador Adult Theater, 227 Bonfoy Ave.
• Sept. 18 aggravated robbery of an unspecified Little Caesars Pizza
• Sept. 19 aggravated robbery of Moneytree, 1508 N. Academy Blvd.
• Sept. 27 aggravated robbery of an unspecified Circle K
He also could face additional traffic charges, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.