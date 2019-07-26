Already a fugitive being sought on attempted murder and other charges, a man considered "armed and dangerous" slipped away from El Paso County sheriff's deputies Thursday night after fleeing a traffic stop.
Deputies attempted to stop 28-year-old Zackary Burns near Main Street and Hancock Expressway Thursday night, the Sheriff's Office said. Instead of stopping, Burns sped off. Police didn't pursue Burns, but found the gray Nissan truck abandoned near Cresta Loma Circle.
The sheriff's office is now asking for the public’s help in locating Burns. Colorado Springs police took him into custody for first-degree assault on April 16 and aggravated robbery on April 26, said police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr.
Burns was arrested in connection with a robbery and attempted second-degree murder on May 17 and released from jail on May 23, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa. He failed to appear for his court date on June 30.
Burns is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He might be with a woman who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Deputies asked those who spot Burns to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.
