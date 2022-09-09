A wanted man is on the run after evading law enforcement during a multi-county search late Thursday afternoon.

Logun Jordan, 33, escaped deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office who attempted to serve him an arrest warrant at a residence off County Road 143 in Fremont County, just north of the Custer County line, the Custer County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page.

Jordan is wanted on several warrants, according to a release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. They include felony menacing, reckless endangerment, second-degree kidnapping, burglary, aggravated robbery, menacing a victim, second-degree burglary, theft, identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment, felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, first-degree trespassing, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

When Fremont County Sheriff's deputies arrived, Jordan fled on a motorcycle into Custer County, officials said. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near County Road 66 and County Road 271. He then fled on foot in a northerly direction, Custer County officials said.

Custer and Fremont county sheriff's deputies sent an emergency alert to nearby residents on both sides of the county line advising them to shelter in place, Custer County officials said. That order has been lifted.

For two hours law enforcement officers searched the area on foot and with a drone, but did not locate Jordan, they said.

Officials believe a vehicle may have picked up Jordan and driven him out of the area before backup deputies arrived.

Fremont County sheriff's deputies returned to the residence where Jordan was staying and did not find him there during a second search, Custer County sheriff's officials said.

Jordan is 6-foot-3-inches tall and about 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Sgt. Tilley at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, 719-276-5555 ext. 8.