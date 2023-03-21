The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a fugitive Tuesday at a Colorado Springs storage unit.

Law enforcement contacted Lawrence Johnson, 39, in his vehicle at the Stor-N-Lock storage units at 375 Chapel Lane on the city's north side. Johnson was wanted for parole violation and eluding charges, according to police.

Members of CSPD’s tactical enforcement unit attempted to take Johnson into custody and blocked him from escaping with their vehicles, police said. However, he allegedly attempted to escape in his vehicle before trying to escape on foot.

A CSPD K9 unit intercepted Johnson before he was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, according to police. No one else injured in the incident.

The investigation is continuing, but police said additional charges can be expected. The parole violation charge stems from previous convictions.

Court records show Johnson was convicted of kidnapping, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after an incident in 2018 when law enforcement attempted to arrest him on multiple warrants. He used a woman and 3-year-old child as a shield before attempting to escape. A Taser and K9 unit were used to take Johnson into custody.

Johnson also has been convicted in El Paso County of trespassing in 2018, reckless endangerment in 2014, theft between $500 and $15,000 in 2002 and four separate cases of third-degree assault, twice in 2013 and in 2006 and 2002.