A wanted man accused of paralyzing a 26-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash in January turned himself into authorities Thursday, Colorado Springs police said.
Preston Bailey, 28, was scheduled to accept a plea deal for aggravated robbery, felony menacing and motor vehicle theft Nov. 26 but did not show up to court, records show. After a month on the run, he is now being held on a $50,000 bond in the El Paso County jail.
The victim in the crash, Brittany Barker, is no longer in the hospital, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. Her father, Robert, told Gazette news partner KKTV that she is paralyzed.
"Everything changed. Just in that one split second," Robert said to KKTV.
Bailey hit Barker in her Dodge Ram truck at the intersection of East Bijou Street and North Circle Drive Jan. 15 after he finished a drug deal in a parking lot in the 100 block of North Academy Boulevard, his arrest affidavit says.
He and another man ran from the crash and stole a Saturn Ion from Jolena Crowe, 28, who had pulled over to help with the wreck involving Barker. Crowe said the men approached her while she was standing outside her car and told her, "We have guns." She tried to close the driver door, but Bailey and the other man got into the car, arrest records say.
Bailey sped off, hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee in a parking lot nearby and drove to The Willows at Printers Park Apartments, 2205 Willow Tree Grove.
Bailey was arrested Jan. 31 in Aurora. He posted a $25,000 bond on Feb. 1.
His plea agreement was withdrawn, and he is expected to go to trial, court records show.