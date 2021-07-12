Colorado Springs Airport is dealing with a fuel shortage, officials announced Monday afternoon. The shortage could cause some flights to be delayed or redirected.
Aidan Ryan, the marketing and communications manager at the airport, said in a statement the shortage is due to an issue with Valero and a workaround is in place.
"A contingency plan has been put in to place involving tankers delivering fuel directly to the service supplier, however a nationwide shortage of drivers may affect fuel delivery," the statement read.
The Gazette received a tip Monday, claiming that flights were being redirected to Pueblo in order to get fuel.
While the statement airport officials released said airlines are operating as scheduled, Ryan also said airlines could opt to redirect flights for fuel stops if they deem it necessary.
"Airlines will go where they need to go," Ryan said. "Could be Pueblo, could be Denver."
As of Monday afternoon, no United flights have been impacted, United spokeswoman Leigh Schramm said. Delta flights have also been unaffected, according to one spokesman for the airline.
Airport spokeswoman Dana Schield said that some flights had been delayed in reaching their destinations but declined to go into specifics.