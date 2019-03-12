As the Front Range prepares for a severe winter storm expected to bring blizzard conditions, airlines are warning customers that flights could be canceled or delayed at Denver and Colorado Springs airports.
Frontier Airlines has canceled more than 50 flights in or out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday. The airline also warned that travel is likely to be affected at Colorado Springs Airport.
Customers who bought tickets on or before Tuesday can make one itinerary change, and the airline will waive rules and restrictions about standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts and minimum or maximum stay requirements.
Customers whose flights have been canceled also can request a refund. For more information, visit flyfrontier.com/alert.
"We continue to evaluate the weather situation and as of now expect that many of our Denver flights on Wednesday late morning, afternoon, and early evening will not operate," Frontier spokeswoman Kelsy Hustead said in an email.
Southwest Airlines canceled all departures out of DIA after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, The Denver Post reported.
"Southwest has proactively canceled nearly all operations” out of DIA, the airline said Tuesday in a statement to The Post.
Other airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue and United, also warned customers that travel could be affected at Colorado airports, and in some cases, offered to waive rescheduling fees.
"We are anticipating some possible delays and cancellations, be sure to check your flight status with your airline," Denver International Airport tweeted Tuesday afternoon.