Frontier Airlines is ending service at the Colorado Springs Airport as of Nov. 4, airport officials announced Friday.
"Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with a combined 9 weekly flights representing 4% of COS' current traffic. While we are disappointed in their departure, we remain hopeful for their return in time to COS," a statement released by the airport said.
This is a breaking story. Return to gazette.com and Saturday's print edition for updates.