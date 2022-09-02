Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines planes stand at gates on the A Concourse at Denver International Airport on Sept. 22, 2019, in Denver.

 The Associated Press file

Frontier Airlines is ending service at the Colorado Springs Airport as of Nov. 4, airport officials announced Friday.

"Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with a combined 9 weekly flights representing 4% of COS' current traffic. While we are disappointed in their departure, we remain hopeful for their return in time to COS," a statement released by the airport said.

This is a breaking story. Return to gazette.com and Saturday's print edition for updates.

U.S. airlines commit to providing meals, hotel rooms for extended delays they caused
U.S. states ask Congress for more airline oversight authority

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments