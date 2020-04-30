- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Frontier Airlines will require passengers to wear face masks beginning May 8, the company announced Thursday.
Face masks have been required of crew members since April 13. The face masks must cover nose and mouth, the company said in a press release.
“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, in the press release.
“This new measure is aligned with CDC recommendations and those of many municipalities within the U.S. that include wearing a face covering when out in public.”
Earlier this month Frontier began requiring that passengers accept a health acknowledgement during the virtual check-in process certifying that they and those in their household had not exhibited symptoms of coronavirus in the past two weeks, that they don't have a fever, and that they will wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before boarding.
The company is also using a fogging disinfectant, HEPA air filtration filters and social distancing during flights, according to the press release.
Frontier flies out of both the Colorado Springs and Denver airports.