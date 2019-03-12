Frontier Airlines has canceled more than 50 flights in or out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday before a severe winter storm expected to bring blizzard conditions to Colorado.
The airline also warned that travel is likely to be affected at Colorado Springs Airport.
'Anomalous' blizzard to hit Colorado Springs area Wednesday, several schools already closed, flights canceled
Customers who bought tickets on or before Tuesday can make one itinerary change, and the airline will waive rules and restrictions about standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts and minimum or maximum stay requirements.
Customers whose flights have been canceled also can request a refund. For more information, visit flyfrontier.com/alert.
"We continue to evaluate the weather situation and as of now expect that many of our Denver flights on Wednesday late morning, afternoon, and early evening will not operate," Frontier spokeswoman Kelsy Hustead said in an email.
"The most up to date information about flight status and policies" can be found at flyfrontier.com/travel/my-trips, Hustead said.
American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United also are warning customers that travel could be affected at Colorado airports, and in some cases, offering to waive rescheduling fees.
"We are anticipating some possible delays and cancellations, be sure to check your flight status with your airline," Denver International Airport tweeted Tuesday afternoon.