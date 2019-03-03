It was a snowy Saturday afternoon and evening across Colorado. The following Colorado Front Range snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for March 3, 2019, as of 7 a.m. Any times with an afternoon or evening time are from Saturday, all others are from Sunday morning.
Front Range
Boulder — 5.1 inches at 4:52 a.m.
Broomfield, Co — 2.5 inches at 8 p.m.
Cascade - 4 inches at 11:41 p.m.
Colorado Springs — 3.3 inches at 10 p.m.
Centennial - 4.3 inches at 1:29 a.m.
Denver International Airport — 3.7 inches at 5 a.m.
Englewood — 2.5 inches at 9:27 p.m.
Estes Park — 16 inches at 5:10 p.m.
Fort Collins — 6.1 inches at 11:14 p.m.
Fountain — 1 inch at 6:43 p.m.
Greeley — 5.5 inches at 4:03 a.m.
Lafayette — 5 inches at 12:33 a.m.
Longmont — 4 inches at 3:19 p.m.
Loveland — 20 inches at 5:39 a.m.
Manitou Springs — 3.7 inches at 11:47 p.m.
Monument — 2 inches at 7:02 p.m.
Penrose — 5 inches at 6:24 a.m.
Peterson AFB — 4.2 inches at 10:39 p.m.
Telluride — 5 inches at 3:25 a.m.
Winter Park — 12.5 inches at 8 a.m.
Ski resorts (new snow in the last 24 hours)
Breckenridge -15 inches
Eldora - 13 inches
Copper Mountain - 13 inches
Aspen/Snowmass - 13 inches
Beaver Creek - 12 inches
Loveland - 12 inches
Keystone - 12 inches
Purgatory - 12 inches
Steamboat - 11 inches
Monarch - 11 inches
Vail - 11 inches
Telluride - 9 inches
Wolf Creek - 6 inches