It was a snowy Saturday afternoon and evening across Colorado. The following Colorado Front Range snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for March 3, 2019, as of 7 a.m. Any times with an afternoon or evening time are from Saturday, all others are from Sunday morning. 

Front Range

Boulder — 5.1 inches at 4:52 a.m.

Broomfield, Co — 2.5 inches at 8 p.m.

Cascade - 4 inches at 11:41 p.m.

Colorado Springs — 3.3 inches at 10 p.m.

Centennial - 4.3 inches at 1:29 a.m. 

Denver International Airport — 3.7 inches at 5 a.m.

Englewood — 2.5 inches at 9:27 p.m.

Estes Park — 16 inches at 5:10 p.m.

Fort Collins — 6.1 inches at 11:14 p.m.

Fountain — 1 inch at 6:43 p.m.

Greeley — 5.5 inches at 4:03 a.m.

Lafayette — 5 inches at 12:33 a.m.

Longmont — 4 inches at 3:19 p.m.

Loveland — 20 inches at 5:39 a.m.

Manitou Springs — 3.7 inches at 11:47 p.m.

Monument — 2 inches at 7:02 p.m.

Penrose — 5 inches at 6:24 a.m.

Peterson AFB — 4.2 inches at 10:39 p.m.

Telluride — 5 inches at 3:25 a.m.

Winter Park — 12.5 inches at 8 a.m.

Ski resorts (new snow in the last 24 hours)

Breckenridge -15 inches

Eldora - 13 inches

Copper Mountain - 13 inches

Aspen/Snowmass - 13 inches

Beaver Creek - 12 inches

Loveland - 12 inches

Keystone - 12 inches

Purgatory - 12 inches

Steamboat - 11 inches

Monarch - 11 inches

Vail - 11 inches 

Telluride - 9 inches

Wolf Creek - 6 inches

