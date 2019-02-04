NEW ORLEANS — No, New Orleans is still not over being left out of Super Bowl LIII.
The Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 20 aided in part an obvious pass-interference penalty that was not called. The Saints had to settle for a field goal before the Rams tied the game, then won in overtime to reach Super Bowl LIII.
On Sunday, the Rams lost to the New England Patriots, 13-3, in a dull Super Bowl that drew the lowest rankings for the game in a decade.
The front page of Monday's New Orleans Times-Picayunecc @APSE_sportmedia -- Coverage from @jkatzenstein and @JeffDuncan_ pic.twitter.com/BlZkqqGDs2— Timothy Givens (@TGGivens) February 4, 2019
On Monday, the hometown Times-Picayune went with a nearly blank front page that read: “Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?”